HTC confirms One X Wi-Fi issues

HTC has confirmed that some of its One X handsets are experiencing issues with the Wi-Fi antenna inside the unit.

TechRadar has received reports from several readers complaining of the issue and after speaking to HTC, we have received the following response:

"After investigating isolated reports of Wi-Fi connectivity issues in the HTC One X, we have identified a fix that strengthens the area of the phone around the Wi-Fi antennae connection points."

HTC committed to a great experience

HTC went on to say, "While many customers have not experienced any problems with signal strength, we have taken immediate steps to implement a solution in our production process to prevent this issue from happening in the future.

"HTC is committed to making sure every customer has a great experience and we apologise for any inconvenience this issue may have caused while we conducted a thorough investigation."

So if you're about to purchase a HTC One X, but are concerned about the antenna problem then fear not, for the Taiwanese firm has addressed this issue at production level. However this doesn't help those who currently own a problematic handset.

We got back in touch with HTC, asking what users with the issue can expect, and a spokesperson said: "HTC is asking anyone who is experiencing a Wi-Fi issue with their phone to contact our customer service team for help."

They were unable to confirm if HTC would be offering free replacement handsets to affected users. If your HTC One X is experiencing this problem, let us know what HTC says to you.