Grundig launches slender wonder-phone

Grundig has launched a new smartphone loaded with the hottest features. The B700 packs a slew of connections and functions - yet is only 10mm thick.

The B700 has a 2-megapixel camera, uses a CMOS imaging sensor, and is complimented by an LED flash. Its 2.4-inch QVGA screen supports 262,000 colours at a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It's also compatible with JPEG, GIF, animated GIF, PNG and BMP image formats.

It has MP3 and AAC audio playback capabilities, and tucks away an FM radio. You can also stream audio and video to the B700.

The quad-band Grundig B700 uses WAP 2.0 internet browsing on its Linux OS and is compatible with POP3 and push email clients. It also receives the standard SMS and MMS messages, along with GPRS and EDGE data.

Connections and memory

Connectivity-wise, the B700 uses both Bluetooth and USB and has 100MB of internal memory, backed up by a Micro SD card slot for flash memory cards up to 1GB.

Grundig claims the B700 has a battery life of 2.5 hours talk time and 150 hours on standby. Paramount for any self-respecting tool aimed at the modern businessman, it plays also Java games.

The Grundig B700 is available in the US from today. When we asked if it was expecting a UK release, spokespeople from Grundig UK were unavailable for comment. Here's hoping.