Gingerbread for Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 coming this week

Sony Ericsson has posted a juicy titbit on its Facebook page, revealing that the Android 2.3 software update for the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 could happen this very week.

The post reads, "The launch of the 2.3 software for X10 is getting closer, and the planned release date is approx. w30."

Week 30 began yesterday, meaning the update could land any day now.

Long time coming

Sony Ericsson went on to warn excitable users that, "The date could still be changed, since the launch is depending on operators' approval.

"The software will be rolled out continuously, just like the earlier 2.1 release.

"The exact launch date is depending on market and operators approval, so it will unfortunately not be possible to give precise information on launch dates for each market/operator. You will get more information once the roll out has started."

This means that unbranded handsets will probably see an avialable update as soon as it's ready from Sony Ericsson, but if you've babbed your phone on a contract be ready for a little bit more of a wait.

Despite once telling us that the Android 2.1 update would be the Xperia X10's last, Sony Ericsson announced back in March that the Gingerbread update was on its way.

