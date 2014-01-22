Apple said to have 'locked down' iPhone 6 screen size at 4.8 inches

The iPhone 6 would be larger, but still useable with one hand

Intrigued by the iPhone 5S' fingerprint scanner but unswayed by its 4-inch screen? Then we have good news.

Apple has apparently settled on the iPhone 6's screen size, and it will be a significantly larger 4.8 inches.

The word comes from an investor note by Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri, who cited "checks" within Apple's supply chain that indicate Cupertino is loosening its belt when it comes to the new iPhone's display.

We're taking Arcuri's iPhone-sixth sense with a grain of salt, and recommend you do the same, however this is not the first time the 4.8-inch figure has popped up when talking about the phone's front.

New iPhone specs

Just over a year ago, word circulated the "iPhone Math" would square up to a larger screen. The Math, believed to be code for the iPhone 6, never materialized alongside the iPhone 5S as the initial rumor stated, but it was touted to carry a 4.8-inch display.

Another spec floated last January was an 8MP camera for the iPhone Math. Though Arcuri has no details on the 6's snapper, he does report the new iPhone will have nimble 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, an upgrade from the iPhone 5S' 802.11n band.

Look for the iPhone 6 in September, though Arcuri's sources noted a June release isn't "out of the question."

Plus iOS 8 and a larger iPad

Apparently in a prolific mood, Arcuri also wrote that Apple is cooking up "key software innovations" for the next major release of iOS, presumably referring to iOS 8.

Leveraging iBeacon, Touch ID and Passbook, Apple will supposedly use the features to embark on new services related to mobile payments.

Oh, and one more thing: Arcuri sees a 13-inch iPad landing later this year, one that will "blur the lines between tablets and PCs."

Via AppleInsider