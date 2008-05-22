Trending

CECT asks us to Watch this space

Chinese company just won’t give up on watch phones

CECT
The watch with buttons is unlikely to set the world on fire

It’s something of a quandary in the gadget world: convergence is always the buzz-word, yet make it too converged and suddenly everybody isn’t interested.

Step forward the CECT Watch, a mobile strapped to your wrist and masquerading as a timepiece (though the Chinese company could have tried harder on the name one can’t help but think).

It’s a decent device, sporting quadband GSM, a touch-screen 1,3inch LCD, FM radio, MP3/MP4 playback and SD card support, extendable up to 2GB.

Happy snappy

The device even has a camera (though surely they could have got away without it on a watch) capable of taking snaps up to 1.3 megapixels.

One of the best features has to be the buttons placed on the strap - a natty solution to watch phones, where scrolling and PC interaction are usually necessary.

It has a standby time of 100 hours, with talk time of 150 minutes. It can even support Java, which suggests the designers simply had a pot of mobile phone features when coming up with this model, dipping into it at random to decide on the spec list.

It’s not bad looking, and for around £150 it’s not a bad little device, even on the media playback alone.

One day, ONE DAY talking into your watch will be cool. Trust us.

