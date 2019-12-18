Nokia 2.3 launched in India with a 1-year replacement guarantee

HMD Global has been on a spree of launching phones in India across all price segments. The Nokia 2.3 is the latest addition to that family and is its new budget smartphone in the sub Rs 10,000 segment.

HMD Global’s strategy for India having multiple smartphones occupying each price segment, refreshing them twice a year and relegating the predecessors with a price drop. The Nokia 2.3 succeeds the 2.2, by bringing a newer design, slightly improved internals, an additional camera and a huge battery.

Nokia 2.3 specifications

This is an entry-level device through and through, with the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset at its heart, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be further expanded via micro SD to 400GB. Like every other smartphone from HMD Global, even the Nokia 2.3 is an Android One device. Currently, on Android 9 Pie, it should soon get updated to Android 10.

A bigger upgrade is seen with the cameras, as the Nokia 2.3 now sports two of them at the back. There’s a primary 13MP f/2.2 camera assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 5MP front camera. “Recommended Shot” clicks extra pictures before and after the shutter button is pressed to always catch the action in the frame. Portrait mode and low-light imaging are also present.

On the front, we get a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The Nokia 2.3 has a big 4,000mAh battery, which combined with the low-res display and the frugal chipset should last for a while. Charging happens at 5V 1A over a micro USB connector. The 3.5mm jack is also around, along with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 2.3 price in India

The Nokia 2.3 is available in a Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal finish, starting December 27. Only a sing configuration is available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Purchases made before 31 March, 2020 will be eligible for a one-time phone replacement in case of a hardware issue.