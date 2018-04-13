New Gmail on the web will let you set a lifespan for emails

There are big changes ahead for Gmail on the web, and one newly revealed feature we can expect to see in a few weeks sounds particularly intriguing.

The Verge, which first reported Gmail's web client is in for a fresh look and new features like smart replies soon, now has details on a new 'Confidential Mode' for greater security on the service.

Confidential Mode will give senders more control over what happens to their emails after they're sent. This includes disallowing emails from being forwarded, printed, downloaded or copied.

Users can also opt to require a passcode to open emails. Google will create and send passcodes to recipients through SMS, which they'll presumably have to enter in before viewing an email.

Finally, emails can be set to expire after a certain period of time, a self-destruct feature seen in many messaging services as well as Microsoft Outlook.

We will likely hear more about the redesigned Gmail on the web and its new Confidential Mode during Google IO 2018, set to go down in Mountain View, California on May 8 - 10.