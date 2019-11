Samsung had a host of goodies to show off at IFA 2011, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 came lauded as the first tablet to offer a Super AMOLED Plus screen.

Weighing in at almost half the weight of an iPad 2, the 7.7-inch screen sits in an insanely thin chassis which has to be seen to be believed.

So we recommend that you drop everything and turn your peepers to our hands on Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 video review to see the slinky slate in action at once: