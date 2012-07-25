Qualcomm releases expensive uber-tablet for developers

Snapdragon-powered developer tablets now open to all

Qualcomm announced it is releasing a beast of a tablet to showcase the company's new quad-core processors.

The tablet is based around Qualcomm's Snapdragon S4 APQ8064 processor, featuring four asynchronous CPU cores each running at 1.5GHz.

It also features Adreno 320 graphics, a 13-megapixel main camera, a whopping seven microphones, a 10.1-inch WXGA display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of system memory, and Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich.

With hefty specs comes an equally hefty price tag, as the quad-core tablet goes for $1,299.

Developers get the best toys

Called a Mobile Development Platform first and a tablet second, the quad-core device is primarily aimed at developers.

With developers in mind, that helps to explain the high-end features and even higher price.

Notably, Qualcomm says that the device is the first Snapdragon-based Mobile Development Platform in tablet form, or at least the first one that is so openly available.

Distribution of the expensive developer tablet is being handled by BSQUARE Corp. who is well versed in offering products directly to developers and middleware vendors.

Of course, there's nothing stopping an over-eager tech connoisseur with $1,300 burning a hole in their pocket from jumping in line for one.

However, it probably won't be long before Qualcomm's latest quad-core processor starts showing up in consumer tablets at a more consumer-friendly price, so patience can have its own virtues.