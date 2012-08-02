Nexus 7 accessories leak: case with a keyboard incoming

Two of the five accessories that have leaked

A raft of accessories are incoming for the Google Nexus 7 by Asus, with no fewer than four cases.

Update: it seems these aren't official cases for the Nexus 7 - so don't go thinking they're endorsed by Asus. They still look cool though.

So what do we have?

Probably the most interesting is the Official Google Nexus 7 Rotating Stand Case. As the name suggests, it props up the Nexus 7 in either landscape or portrait mode, so it's handy if you're watching a film, or reading a recipe while you cook. It's made of a durable leather effect material.

Next up, the Genuine Google Nexus 7 Bluetooth Keyboard Case. This has a built-in Bluetooth keyboard, so it's useful for bashing out long emails, or editing documents while you're away from your desktop.

The stand props it up, so you won't get a crick in your neck while you work.

Both are pictured above.

Google Wallet case

The Official Google Nexus 7 Stand Case is similar to the Bluetooth Keyboard Case, just without a keyboard.

The Official Folio Case, meanwhile, makes use of the Nexus 7's magnetic sensor, so the screen switches on when you open it, and powers down when you close. Neat.

You can use the Folio Case in portrait - like a book - or landscape, by flipping the cover round and using it as a stand. It also has an integrated wallet, for keeping pieces of paper.

Screen protector

The Official Google Nexus 7 Screen Protector is as you'd expect. It protects the screen from scratches and fingerprints without obstructing your view.

There's no release date for these accessories, but we're expecting them any day now.

