HP will make Snapdragon Android netbook

HP has officially unveiled the prototype of the world's first sub-netbook with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor and Android operating system.

There is still a copyright dispute with Smartbook AG over the word 'smartbook' but that is what Qualcomm is using to describe laptop-like devices powered by its Snapdragon processor.



The use of Android is, of course, notable, with the operating system more usually found in the world of smartphones.

"Qualcomm Incorporated, a leading developer and innovator of advanced wireless technologies, products and services, today announced it is working with HP to design an Android-based smartbook device," said Qualcomm's release.

"The design utilizes Qualcomm's Snapdragon™ QSD8250™ chipset platform with integrated Scorpion central processing unit delivering speeds up to 1GHz.

"The device demonstrates how long battery life, 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity, a highly intuitive user interface and other features can meet the needs of consumers with mobile and constantly connected lifestyles."

Nexus One

Interestingly the Google Nexus One 'superphone' uses a Snapdragon 1Ghz processor and runs Android, which backs up the positioning of this kind of sub-netbook between netbooks and smartphones.

"Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform delivers significant competitive advantages to our customers, enabling them to feature exceptional performance, ubiquitous connectivity and powerful multimedia in devices ranging from mobile handsets to smartbooks," said Luis Pineda, senior vice president of product management for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies.

"Working together with partners such as HP, we will be able to bring a more valuable connected experience to consumers around the world."

"HP has a long history of providing consumers with an exceptional level of computing," said Steve Manser, senior vice president in the Personal Systems Group at HP.

"By leveraging the unique features of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset and the Android operating system, HP is showcasing an entirely new type of mobile device designed specifically for consumers who live a large part of their lives online."