HP Pavilion dv6 Artist Edition shown off

HP Pavillion dv6 Artists Edition - not popular in the office, but what do we know?

Hewlett Packard has unveiled the HP Pavilion dv6 Artist Edition, which will apparently take 'individual style and entertainment performance to new limits'.

Featuring styling by Japanese designer Hisak Sakihama, who won a competition to provide a modern look, the notebook's look was inspired by Okinawa sea and sky.

"Oozing creativity both inside and out, our dv6 Artist Edition Notebook has been created for youth by youth and underscores our commitment to providing PC innovation that delivers the performance and features this audience requires," said Ben Perrins, HP's Consumer Business Development Manager, UK.

Themed

"From its themed desktop, wallpaper and icons to the fun software and cool content, the new notebook delivers the tools to easily create, design and edit videos, photos and music," he added.

The specs are the same as the non-funked-up dv6; 15.6in 16:9 screen, up to 6GB of RAM, 500GB HDD, AMD Turion dual-core processor, ATI graphics and integrates webcam.

It remains to be seen if the UK audience is as delighted with the design as HP is but for those who like the grafitti-esque 'pimping' the HP Pavilion dv6 Artist Edition Notebook PC will be available in the UK from August 2009 priced at £699.