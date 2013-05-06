Bill Gates: iPad users frustrated that 'post-PC' device is not PC enough

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates has thrown a barb in the direction of tablets like Apple's iPad, claiming users are frustrated by the lack of PC-like features on the device.

Speaking on US business network CNBC, Gates says tablet users miss having a keyboard, and using rich software like Microsoft Office.

He said, "Tablets have so far been dominated by iPad-like devices. A lot of those users are frustrated, they can't type, they can't create documents, they don't have Office there."

Instead philanthropist Gates suggested that the true post-PC devices are those like the Microsoft Surface, which bring a desktop-like OS, familiar software and a clip on keyboard, without the bulkiness of a laptop.

Richness and portability

"If you have the Surface or the Surface Pro, you've got the portability of a tablet, and the richness of a PC in terms of a keyboard and Microsoft Office," he said.

"It's going to be harder and harder to distinguish between tablets and PCs.

"We're providing [tablet users] with the benefits that they've seen that have made tablets a big category without giving up what they expect in a PC."

Gates also went on to talk about Apple's recent stock woes and the predictions that the company's years of incredible growth may be coming to an end, as Microsoft itself experienced.

He added, "With tech companies, whoever is the leader is always questioned. They say 'is this the end of them?' and there's more times people think that's the case than it actually is the case."

Via Business Insider