Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on January 25

Audio player loading…

Homegrown smartphone maker Micromax has been teasing about its next launch since early morning yesterday. After hyping up its upcoming phone throughout the day, the company announced that the In Note 2 will arrive on January 25.

The teasers posted by the company gives a fair idea of the design of the phone and confirms that the phone will come with a glass finish.

Revealing the best way to #LevelUp Your Style.Presenting #MicromaxINNote2 with Dazzling Glass finish, launching on 25.01.2022.#INMobiles #INForINdia #INdiaKeLiye pic.twitter.com/qG17T2Hky0January 21, 2022 See more

To recall, the last phone from the company was launched in August. Though there were rumours that the company might launch a phone in December, the same device seems to be launching now.

There were rumours that Micromax might launch its first 5G phone in response to Lava Agni 5G, however, there is no concrete information about that phone yet.

Micromax In Note 2 specs – What we launch

Based on what the company has shared on social media – the phone is expected to come with a glass rear panel with a minimalist design. The shiny rear panel seems to just have a triple camera setup up top and an “In” branding at the bottom.

The design of the camera island reminds us of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera design. The front panel extends to give a continuous design and forms the camera island housing the camera setup. The company hasn’t confirmed the specifications of the sensors used on the phone as of now.

Though the images reveal that the phone may have a quad-camera setup and an LED flash – leaks reveal that the phone may come with a triple camera setup. Hence, we will have to wait till the official announcement.

(Image credit: Micromax)

Additionally, the company has revealed that the In Note 2 will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED panel and the phone will be available in a couple of colour options - Brown and Black. The phone will come with iPhone-like flat sides and may sport narrow bezels on three sides of the display.

Leaks suggest that the phone may come with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with probably up to 6GB of RAM and probably up to 128GB of internal storage. There might be support for storage expansion via MicroSD card, however, we’re not sure as of now.

The fingerprint sensor is expected to be housed under the power button and a selfie camera under a punch hole cut out on the front panel. The phone may run on a near-stock version of Android similar to the previous Micromax devices.

Today's best Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G deals Reduced Price ₹18,999 ₹15,999 View

Best upcoming phones: : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram