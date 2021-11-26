Micromax could launch a new smartphone in India by December 15

Micromax made a comeback to the Indian smartphone market with the Micromax In series rolled out in December 2020. Their next offering came in the shape of the Micromax In 2b that rolled out in July 2021. Now, we hear that the company would be launching a new smartphone in India by December 15.

A leakster who goes by the name HkMicromax suggested that a smartphone from Micromax would go official on December 15. However, no other details were provided about the design, or the specifications of the device nor the price points. Looking at earlier leaks reported by GizmoChina , it is evident that Micromax is indeed working on a new device which bears the model number E7748_64.

Speculations are that the smartphone is Micromax In Note 1 Pro that has been spotted on the Geekbench too. If rumors are to be believed, then the new smartphone by Micromax will be the successor of In Note 1 rolled out by the company last December.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro specifications (expected)

Micromax In Note 1 Pro, as per Geekbench, could come equipped with a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset paired with a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The predecessor of In Note 1 Pro came with a Helio G85 processor. In terms of RAM, the smartphone may get 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB onboard storage and a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the memory.

As per the Geekbench listing, Micromax In Note 1 Pro scored 519 in the single-core performance criteria, and it managed to score 1673 in multi-core. The smartphone is likely to be based on the Android 10 operating system. Most of the budget-friendly smartphones are operating on Android 11, so it will be interesting to see how In Note 1 Pro will compete with them. Of course, we already have the Android 12 out for the top-end devices.

With just about two weeks left for the possible launch of the device, we could see some more leaks containing key specifications and pricing of the smartphone. However, there is no official information related to the smartphone from Micromax's end, so readers have to wait for a while to get rigid details regarding the upcoming smartphone.