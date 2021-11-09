Lava Agni 5G launched in India - price, specs and availability

Homegrown smartphone makers Lava and Micromax recently revived their smartphone business. While Micromax has focused on launching multiple budget 4G smartphones, Lava has gone a step ahead and launched the first 5G smartphone from an Indian smartphone company.

As expected, the phone caters to the affordable price segment taking on the 5G phones from brands Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and Motorola etc.

The Lava Agni 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, has a 90Hz display, runs stock Android and comes with 30W fast charging to power the 5,000 mAh battery pack.

Lava Agni 5G price in India and availability

The retail price of Lava Agni 5G in India has been set at Rs. 19,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be available to purchase on Amazon and will retail single colour option - Fiery Blue.

The phone can be pre-booked from Lava e-store for Rs. 500 on Lava's e-store and the company is offering the phone at an introductory price of Rs. 17,999 till November 17. Pre-booking via Amazon will start from tomorrow.

Lava Agni 5G specifications and features

In terms of specifications, Lava has tried to make sure it offers a no-compromise affordable 5G phone. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and just over 91% screen to body ratio. The display comes with Gorilla glass protection as well.

At its core, the Lava Agni 5G has a MediaTek 810 5G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone supports memory expansion via a SD card slot.

As for the optics, the Lava Agni 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter coupled with an 5MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro camera and another 2 megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP snapper housed in a centered punch-hole cut-out for selfies.

A 5,000 mAh battery pack powers the phone and it comes with an 30W fast charging support. Other features include dual SIM connectivity, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Android 11, and a 3.5mm audio port.

