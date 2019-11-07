Major Google Pixel 4 camera feature now landing on older models

The Google Pixel 4 launched with a number of new features, but as is customary for the range some of them are coming to older Pixel models through software updates, and that includes the astrophotography mode, which is rolling out now.

According to DigitalTrends, this comes as part of version 7.2 of the camera app, which has started landing on the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 2 ranges. So it’s only the original Google Pixel handsets that are left out.

The feature is designed to help you take better photos of the moon, stars and other objects in the night sky. Though note that you’ll need to head away from the bright lights of cities and keep the phone steady to properly make use of astrophotography.

Coming soon alongside other features

You won’t necessarily have the astrophotography update yet, but if you have one of the Google Pixel models above it should be arriving within the next few days. When it does, it won’t be a whole new camera mode. Rather, it’s a feature that will automatically be activated when appropriate while using Night Sight mode.

While astrophotography is the headline feature of the Google Camera 7.2 update, other changes include tweaks to the interface, and a Social Share option for quickly sharing shots.

The update also adds framing hints that will be displayed when the camera detects that you’re tilting your phone, and the ability to start recording a video by long-pressing the shutter button.