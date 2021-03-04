Krafton is working on PUBG Mobile's return to Indian market

It's been six months since PUBG Mobile was banned in India and there has been a lot of development around it. But the unbanning of the game is not among those developments. In fact the game is rather close to being permanently banned in the country.

And despite all the problems Krafton is doing its best to revive PUBG Mobile in India, and has not given up its hope yet. Comments made by Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head Corporate Development at Krafton, seem to indicate so.

Krafton's attempt to bring PUBG Mobile back

According to a report in IGN India, Sohn participated in industry fireside chat with Nodwin boss Akshat Rathee where he mentioned how committed Krafton is to bringing back PUBG Mobile in India.

When asked about PUBG Mobile's future in India Sohn said, "I cannot really tell timing or anything because we don’t know yet. We care about Indian market greatly. We will work hard to make it happen." He did mention that there is no solid timeline about this though. This chat took place at an event that was supported by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Sohn had even mentioned that, “Indian gamers were top DAU (daily active users) market for PUBG Mobile outside China.” Krafton is eager to comply all the rules set by MeitY

Mobile Games ‘Violent, Explicit, Addictive’: Prakash Javadekar

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar recently commented that many mobile games are "violent, explicit and addictive". This was said while announcing that India is to set up a centre of excellence in gaming and other related areas.

“Happy to announce that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with IIT Bombay has decided to form a Center of Excellence in gaming and other related areas. We are at an advanced stage of preparation and this will come into effect as the new session begins in 2021.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is passionate about preserving and perpetuating Indian values, heritage and cultural ethos and is putting in immense effort so that the children and youth of our country are made aware of our rich culture and tradition," the minister said. "We can also introduce those values via modern technology and put it to optimum use," he said.

He commented that some Mobile games as well as other games are, "violent, explicit, addictive and tend to create a complex in the mind of children". He continued, "PUBG was just one example of it, but criticising those games is not the solution. The solution is to create our own games and apps in line with #MakeInIndia for the world so that these are adopted world over for their basic values that are an integral part of our Indian ethos."