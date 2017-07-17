Jio and LYF launching a new VoLTE compatible feature phone

A new leak uncovered by techpp has prematurely revealed a new feature phone by Jio and LYF which comes with VoLTE and VoWi-Fi on board. It is said that this phone will be capable of running some of Jio’s core entertainment apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema despite being a feature phone. The phone doesn’t have any distinguishing physical features and it looks like any other feature phone would. However, it’s unwise to go only by the looks of this particular handset given the kind of features it comes with. The official name of this handset hasn’t been revealed as of now.

It is said that the phone runs a customized version of Firefox OS known as KAI OS. The device will apparently come with a dedicated app store known as KaiOS Plus, which will probably be renamed as the Jio Store eventually. The phone has a standard numeric keypad with Hindi and English support by default.

The handset runs a Spreadtrum processor and not the Snapdragon 205 which officially supports VoLTE. It is said that this feature will come with a voice assistant by default with support for Indian languages. Another unique feature for this feature phone is the presence of a front facing camera and video calling support. With features like these, it seems like Jio is all set to make a massive impact on the Indian feature phone market as well.

Other features of the handset include a 2.4-inch LCD panel, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB), a 2MP rear camera, a VGA front camera, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, GPS, MIMO, and a 2,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, the phone doesn't come with Wi-Fi hotspot support, so the users will not be able to share Jio’s 4G LTE data with other devices. This move makes sense as having the hotspot feature on a low-cost feature phone would basically make the JioFi router obsolete.

The phone is expected to launch over the coming weeks.

(Image Credits: techpp)