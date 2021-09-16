iQoo Z5 to launch in India on September 23, specs leaked

There's a new iQoo smartphone in the works which is the successor to the iQoo Z3. The company has confirmed that the iQoo Z5 is all set to launch in India soon and will be exclusively available on Amazon.

The company has confirmed that the launch of the device in China is set to be on September 23 in a Weibo post. Besides this the specifications of the smartphone has been leaked on Twitter by Abhishek Yadav and Mukul Sharma.

The teaser poster shared by the company on Weibo confirms that the smartphone will launch at 2:30PM CST in China which translates to 12PM IST on September 23. It does not mention though if the iQoo Z5 will be the only device to de launched at this even or whether we will see others like the rumored iQoo Z5 Pro and iQoo Z5x.

iQoo Z5: Expected specs

According to the official teaser on Weibo the iQoo Z5 is set to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. Besides this leaks confirm that the device features a punch hole OLED display with 120hz refresh rate and 240hz touch sampling rate.

The display will also have HDR10 certification and will support DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device will come with stereo speakers and have Hi-res Audio for both wired and wireless connections. The screen on top of the display will also apparently be TUV rheinland certified.

The Pro variant was recently spotted on Google Play Console with the model number V2148A. According to the listing the smartphone could come with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and run Android 11 and have the same SoC as the iQoo Z5.

The iQoo Z5 Pro is also expected to have dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging.