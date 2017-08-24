iPhone 8 could come with more storage than you’ll know what to do with

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 now announced all eyes are on the upcoming iPhone 8, and there’s no shortage of rumors about Apple’s flagship, with the latest being that it will come with up to 512GB of storage.

According to Chinese phone repair company GeekBar, which posted to Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site), the iPhone 8 will come in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB sizes. Those are the same sizes as the iPad Pro 10.5 comes in, up from the 32GB, 128GB and 256GB selection available for the iPhone 7.

If true, you’d be able to get an iPhone 8 with double the storage that any current Apple handset is available with.

A 64GB RAM module, supposedly made by SanDisk for the iPhone 8

No change to the RAM

The source, who included an image supposedly showing a 64GB RAM module intended for the iPhone 8, added that whichever storage size you opt for you’ll get 3GB of RAM, so that’s one thing that might not be changing, as the iPhone 7 Plus already has 3GB – though the iPhone 7 only has 2GB.

Given that Apple only just moved to 3GB last year we wouldn’t expect another jump for this year’s iPhones, so 3GB makes sense, and indeed it’s been rumored before.

As for the storage, we’d heard before that it would top out at 256GB, so we’d take the 512GB claim with a pinch of salt, but it doesn’t seem out of the question.

Of course, all these things only apply to the top-end iPhone 8. The iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus may well come with less storage.

