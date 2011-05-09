TalkTalk offers to block porn straight from the source

TalkTalk has done its homework with the new security settings

TalkTalk has introduced a number of new security features which block malicious and adult-orientated sites from a server level.

The HomeSafe feature blocks malware-infected websites from being accessed through its broadband connection, and is being seen as the "first network-level broadband security service" to be launched in the UK.

Down with the kids

The service is free to use and also comes with a KidSafe feature that allows parents to block adult content.

They can also set up something called Homework Time which will deny the access to gaming sites and social networks in those hours.

These new safety measures are free to TalkTalk users, with setup said to take only a few minutes.

"HomeSafe is not a silver bullet and it doesn't absolve parents from the responsibility of knowing what their children are up to online," said Tristia Clarke, Commercial Director, TalkTalk.

"But our research shows parents understand this. They don't want their ISP to control what content they can or can't access online - they just want their ISP to give them the power to implement settings that are right for their family."

TalkTalk will be hoping that the new online safety feature will put the broadband service in a more favourable light.

According to Ofcom, TalkTalk was the broadband provider that garnered the most complaints from its users between October 2010 to February 2011.

Via BBC