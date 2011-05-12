Super-injunctions furore gives Twitter 14% UK traffic boost

Twitter has enjoyed a traffic injection in the UK thanks to the recent super-injunction hoo-hah caused by an anonymous account, which seemingly broke legal gagging orders over certain stories concerning celebrities.

Experian Hitwise, an analyst group well known for its traffic-tracking ways, has published figures for 9 May which shows UK visits to Twitter enjoying a 14 per cent hike.

While the apparently injunction-busting Twitter account which surfaced earlier this week wasn't great for any named celebrities, it certainly proved quite lucrative for Twitter itself.

Super twitjunction

Twitter also hopped up the most popular site charts thanks to the rumours and media coverage, going from 19th most popular site on 8 May to 17th on 9 May.

Hitwise noted a 5000 per cent increase in UK based searches for the term 'super injunction' since last month as well; we Brits just love ourselves a bit of celeb scandal, that's for sure.

Although we can't link to the Twitter account in question, it seems that some of the stories it has posted about celebrity affairs are not actually true.

Despite this, some commentators are using the whole debacle to show that super-injunctions are no longer a feasible option given the quick and easy spread of information over social networks.

Via The Independent