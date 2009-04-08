More people on Facebook than in Brazil

To show just how large Facebook is, the website has created a heat map

Facebook's CEO Marck Zuckerberg posted a blog today, announcing that the site now has 200 million users.

Although the 200 millionth member was not named, it does mean that the website has seen some phenomenal growth in its five-year existence.

In fact, if the website were a country, then its population would match the likes of Brazil. Or, to give it a more European slant, Germany, France and Great Britain combined.

Share, connect, help

Rather than being self-congratulary about hitting such a milestone, Zuckerberg uses the blog post to talk about the importance of charity and how such a great number of people in one place can do some good in the world.

"To celebrate and support all of these voices and their potential to improve the world, we are creating a space on Facebook where people can share their stories about how Facebook has helped them give back to their communities, effect change or connect with a distant relative," writes Zuckerberg.

"We've also worked with 16 charitable and advocacy organisations to create gifts that are now available in our gift shop."

Facebook is currently the biggest social-networking website on the planet. Recent figures suggest that the site is now twice as popular as its nearest rival MySpace.

Via TechCrunch