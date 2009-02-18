Martin Lewis tops celebrity search rankings

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis was apparently the most searched for celebrity in the UK in the past three months.

In what may just be the most depressing news since the crunch hit, according to HitWise's data, Martin Lewis was searched for 11 per cent more than US President Barack Obama – who was in second place in terms of UK searches.

Martin Lewis' profile has never been higher in the post-crunch era – with stints on GMTV and elsewhere appearing to not only boost the man, but also his Money Saving Expert website.

Practical advice

"British Internet users remain fascinated by celebrities, but they are also looking for more practical advice in these tough economic times," commented Robin Goad, Hitwise's Director of Research.

"The combination of practical money-saving advice, a popular website and frequent appearances in the media made Martin Lewis the most searched-for personality in the UK during the final three months of last year."

Hitwise also points out that Money Saving Expert was the 100th most visited site in the UK with the forums an impressive 10th in the social networking rankings