Marriage ended over Facebook status

A woman found out that her husband wanted a divorce when he updated his Facebook status to claim that his marriage had ended.

Emma Brady found out that her IT consultant husband Neil was leaving her when friends contacted her over the Facebook comment.

The status simply said: "Neil Brady has ended his marriage to Emma Brady" a court was told.

"This whole thing has been really terrible. All the friends I have on the site are people I have known for years so it's been really humiliating having everything happen so publicly," she said.

"The irony is if he had just asked me for a divorce I would have agreed because I would never have wanted to make him unhappy."

Adding injury to insult

The news became public at Blackburn Crown Court where her husband pleaded guilty of assaulting Mrs Brady in a subsequent argument.

"We were like any other couple. We had our ups and downs but as far as I knew things were fine between us," she added.

"When I got the phone call I was shell-shocked. My first instinct was to phone him but my friends at work insisted I should speak to him face to face.

"When I got home I asked Neil if he had anything to tell me and he simply said no. He acted like everything was fine."