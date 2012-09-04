Hacking group AntiSec claims to have liberated over one million Apple IDs from an FBI computer.

The hackers have released only a portion of the Apple IDs online, claiming to have more than 12 million other account details in the bank, as well as personal information relating to each one.

In a statement, AntiSec says the FBI computer "was breached using the AtomicReferenceArray vulnerability on Java.

"During the shell session, some files were downloaded from his desktop folder. One of them with the name of 'NCFTA_iOS_devices_intel.csv' turned [out] to be a list of 12,367,232 Apple iOS devices.

"We decided a million would be enough to release."

UDID of doom

"File contains details to identify Apple devices ordered by: Apple Device UDID, Apple Push Notification Service DevToken, Device Name, Device Type."

The statement adds, "We never liked the concept of UDIDs since the beginning indeed. Really bad decision from Apple. Fishy thingie."

So many questions, but the main one should surely be: what was the FBI doing with a host of Apple IDs?

AntiSec reckons, "'F***ING FBI IS USING YOUR DEVICE INFO FOR A TRACKING PEOPLE PROJECT OR SOME S**T" but that's conjecture at this point.

For now, the FBI isn't talking, Apple isn't talking and AntiSec isn't talking either, at least not until "Adrian Chen gets featured in the front page of Gawker, a whole day, with a huge picture of him dressing a ballet tutu and shoe on the head, no photoshop".

Their words, not ours.