Facebook is going to let you explain why you hide news feed ads

News feed: about to get a whole lot more relevant?

As it scratches around trying to eke as much money out of your profile as possible, Facebook will soon start asking you why - WHY GOD WHY - you keep hiding ads and stories that show up in your news feed.

Whether "because I don't care that my distant aunt's friend's baby exists" and "because I don't want to see ads in my newsfeed" will be options, remains to be seen.

The good news is that you could stop your friends' suffering the same tedious ads for toilet paper and out-of-focus pictures of half-eaten burgers as Facebook will use your feedback to preemptively hold posts back from other news feeds.

More blips!

TechRadar's blips, all up in your newsfeed: