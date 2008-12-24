Christmas online live and direct from Bethlehem

Tune in live to Christmas in Bethlehem, courtesy of the internet

While many of us now only attend church once a year for the annual Christmas midnight mass drunken singalong, IPrayTV.com is letting the more committed Christians out there experience Jesus' birthday live and direct from Bethlehem.

Only a hardened cynic or militant atheist such as Richard Dawkins could not fail to be slightly heartened by this news

IPrayTV.com wants to strengthen Christian ties with "Israel and the Holy Sites", has popped a webcam in the Franciscan section of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem as well as a camera overlooking Manger Square.

Christmas streamed live

You can watch live streams from either camera live online, or on repeat later in the day, should you be too busy stuffing a bird.

IPrayTV.com is funded by a pro-Israeli Christian organisation but hopes that its online celebration of the birth of Jesus will attract all denominations.