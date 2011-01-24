Apple App Store reaches 10 billion downloads

Apple has announced that its App Store reached the landmark of 10 billion app downloads over the weekend, with the 10 billionth app to be downloaded being a freebie, Paper Glider.

With iPhones, iPods and iPads all jacking into the store on a regular basis, it's no wonder Apple has hit huge numbers with its App Store.

What is surprising, though, is that a whopping 7 billion of those downloads were made in 2010.

Software revolution

"The App Store has revolutionised how software is created, distributed, discovered and sold," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide product marketing.

"While others try to copy the App Store, it continues to offer developers and customers the most innovative experience on the planet."

Apple has celebrated the 10 billionth download by giving the lucky downloader a $10,000 iTunes Gift Card.

This went to Gail Davis of Orpington, Kent, in the UK. The gift voucher will mean she never has to worry about the price of an album again – unless she buys the rather pricey Beatles boxset, then she'll only have about a tenner left over.