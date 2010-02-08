95% of user generated content 'is spam'

Some startling web-based statistics have been unearthed in a new report, which shines a light on just how corrupt parts of the internet are.

According to Websence Security Labs the majority of what we see online and receive through email has links to spam and contains malicious code.

In fact, 95 per cent of user generated content is generally spam or dangerous links and 85 per cent of emails sent are no more than 419 scams cunningly disguised – or not so cunning if they begin: "dear friend".

Stat attack

In the findings, it was also noted that 71 per cent of websites which contain malicious material are legit sites which have been compromised. And of those attacks, 35 per cent will have a data-stealing code embedded.

There's definitely a significant rise in compromised websites, with Websence Security Labs reporting that there has been a 225 per cent rise in dangerous websites, when comparing the second half of 2009 to the second half of 2008.

It's obvious why Websence Security Labs is relaying these scary stats – which it mined from the ThreatSeeker Network – but the statistics are pretty revealing. But not enough that a little bit of common sense and being web-savvy couldn't remedy.

Via Slashdot and DaniWeb