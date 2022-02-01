Infinix Zero 5G launch date surfaces online - tipped to get LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage

Audio player loading…

Infinix's first 5G smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G, is soon going to hit the Indian market. Recent leaks suggested that the smartphone could have MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and the phone may ship in two color options. Now, the brand has teased the smartphone via its official Twitter handle.

Furthermore, tipster Abhishek has joined hands with MySmartPrice to reveal the launch date of the device in India. According to the latest leaks, the smartphone could hit the Indian market on February 8, which is not more than a week from now. Not only this but a few more details regarding the device have been tipped by Abhishek Yadav that give a clear view of the pricing too.

OX 5G smartphone launching on February 08, 2022.- Mediatek Dimensity 900- LPDDR5- UFS 3.1- 13 5G bands#OX #5G #Android pic.twitter.com/LG3JX0XazhJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Infinix Zero 5G rumored specifications

Infinix Zero 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will house a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with Mali G68 GPU. The smartphone could be most probably based on the XOS skin operating on Android 11 OS and support for around 13 5G bands for better connectivity. In addition, it will have 8GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Being one of the most anticipated Infinix handsets, Zero 5G can also sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary snapper and two unknown lenses likely to be ultra wide-angle snapper and macro snapper. A 16MP front camera could also be a part of the device for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

In terms of battery, this one by Infinix will get a 5000mAh battery that may get 33W fast charging support to reduce the charging time of the smartphone. Apart from that, a few features like a dedicated microSD card slot, fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also on the cards.

What about the price of Infinix Zero 5G?

Until now, there has been no official announcement regarding the pricing of smartphone in India. However, having a look at the features and getting a clear point of view of the competitors like iQoo Z3 and Realme 8s 5G, it can be said that the device will be priced under the bracket of Rs 20,000.

Now, here the catch is that Infinix has always tried to offer a vast amount of features at low prices. So, there is also an outside possibility that the smartphone will be priced somewhere around Rs 16,000.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram