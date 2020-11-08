How to watch NCIS New Orleans online: stream season 7 from anywhere in the world

Special Agent Dwayne Pride is back, and this time he's got the added stress of a global pandemic to deal with. While the new season of NCIS Los Angeles is fast forwarding to a post-pandemic world for its new series (which also premieres this weekend), season 7 of NCIS: New Orleans will have its storylines firmly rooted in the coronavirus-afflicted present. Read on to find out how you can watch NCIS: New Orleans online and stream every new season 7 episode, no matter where you are right now.

Watch NCIS: New Orleans season 7 online NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premieres on Sunday November 8, with new episodes airing each week at at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. You can live stream NCIS: New Orleans season 7 on CBS All Access - and anyone from the US abroad can check out the VPN route to watch just like they would at home.

Sunday's season premiere sees Pride (Scott Bakula) send agents Tammy and Carter (Vanessa Ferlito and Charles Michael Davis ) to investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship, where they discover that some crew members have contracted Covid-19.

Coroner Dr. Loretta Wade, meanwhile, faces a battle not to be overwhelmed by growing numbers in the morgue due to COVID-19 - and with one arrival tragically having a personal link.

The new season will be aired in the US on CBS as part of an NCIS triple-header, sandwiched between the new season of NCIS: Los Angeles and fan-favourite re-run.

Follow our guide below to watch NCIS: New Orleans season 7 online.

How to watch NCIS New Orleans online: stream season 7 online in the US for FREE

If you have cable, NCIS: New Orleans will be shown every Sunday on CBS at 9pm ET/PT. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 per month to stream without commercials. Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and canceling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch NCIS: New Orleans season 7 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your NCIS: New Orleans season 7 fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of NCIS: New Orleans from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch NCIS: New Orleans season 7 online from anywhere

How to watch NCIS: New Orleans: stream season 7 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of NCIS: New Orleans should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Superstore absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch NCIS: New Orleans in the UK

While Sky One is the regular home of NCIS: New Orleans in the UK, there's no currently confirmed air date for the show in the region.

How to watch NCIS: New Orleans in Australia

While the new season of NCIS: Los Angeles is set to air pretty much in tandem with the US Down Under on Network 10 , there currently isn't a confirmed broadcast date for NCIS: New Orleans season 7 in Australia.

