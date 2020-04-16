How to watch Mrs America: stream the new series online from anywhere

Limited mini-series Mrs America has started airing in the US on Hulu and is all set to be shown in the UK courtesy of the BBC. Ready to watch the equal rights drama unfold? We're here to tell you how to watch Mrs America online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Mrs America cheat sheet Mrs America is an eight episode miniseries first released in the US, where it is available exclusively on FX via Hulu. The first three episodes were released all at once on Wednesday, April 15, with the remaining six episodes set to be released one-by-one on the service at around 3am ET every Wednesday. The series is set to air on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer in the UK later this year.

Already picking up rave reviews, Mrs America tells the true story of the rise of second-wave feminism in the 1970s. It tracks the movement to pass the Equal Rights Amendment and the campaign opposing the bill led by prominent conservative, Phyllis Schlafly (played by Cate Blanchett).

The series also examines the movement's political fallout, including the rise of the Moral Majority in the US.

As well as having Blanchett in the lead role, the series also boasts a stellar supporting cast that includes Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Paulson, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale, John Slattery, James Marsden and Melanie Lynskey.

Read on to find out how to watch Mrs America online and stream it from all corners of the globe - including for free.

How to watch Mrs America from outside your country

Mrs America has already begun airing in the US and is also set to be released in the UK and Australia in the coming weeks. If you're looking to get stuck into the show but are going abroad, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch the show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Mrs America no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Mrs America from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Mrs America for free online in the US

While Mrs America is an FX Original, it's one of the first batch of shows that is being offered exclusively for streaming first on Hulu alongside the likes of Alex Garland's Devs and The Old Man, which is set to starr Jeff Bridges. New episodes of Mrs America are set to be uploaded to Hulu every Wednesday (in the early hours of the morning, it should be available when most people wake up) for the remainder of the show's run. FX-owner Disney's new FX on Hulu initiative means you'll need a subscription to the popular streaming service if you want to watch Mrs America in the US. Fortunately, they're great value - and can even be tried out for free, meaning you can watch Mrs America without paying a penny. Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch the show in its entirety. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, which means you might be able to watch all of Mrs America for free if you time it right. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports. Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream. A final benefit of Hulu is you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that free Hulu trial today. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Mrs America just as if you were at home.

How to watch Mrs America for free online in the UK

Its been confirmed that the UK broadcast rights for Mrs America have been nabbed by the BBC and will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Unfortunately the Beeb hasn't yet confirmed when it will start showing the mini-series, offering up a vague "later in 2020" release date. Based on previous FX on Hulu exclusive Devs, though, we'd say to expect a release within the next month or two. This all means that provided you've got a valid TV license, you'll be able to watch the show for free when it eventually airs, but if you can't wait and want to watch the show in tandem with other audiences around the world, you could use one of our best VPNs as described above.

How to watch Mrs America in Australia online

TV fans in Australia are in luck, as Mrs America is set to be released Down Under on April 21 at 8.30pm on Fox Showcase. That means that you can also watch Mrs America using the Foxtel Now streaming service, which starts at just $25 a month. It even offers a FREE 10-day trial so you can see if it's right for you. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Mrs America with Foxtel Now like you normally would back home, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch Mrs America online in Canada

TV aficionados in Canada are also in luck when it comes to watching Mrs America. The show began airing in the region on Wednesday April 15 on FX alongside the US, with new episodes set to be shown every Wednesday at 10pm on the channel. That means that you can also watch the show in Canada on the network's companion FX NOW streaming service. However, the app isn't available on a standalone basis, only for FX cable subscribers. Consult your local provider for pricing if you haven't already got FX as part of your deal. Already pay for FX but find yourself abroad and wondering where to watch Mrs America? Stream it just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to the FX NOW app as per usual.