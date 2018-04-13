How to pre-book Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro on Mi.com

If you have been unable to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in flash sales, there is some good news for you. Xiaomi has announced that the device will be available for pre-order at the company’s site starting at 12PM.

Since its launch, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been in huge demand and people have been trying to get the device in Xiaomi’s flash sales.

The company mentioned on its website, “Dear Mi Fans, Thank you for all your support for Mi.com! Over the past few years, we have been listening closely to your feedback, pushing ourselves to bring innovation to as many people as possible. Specifically, we want to make sure that you, our most loyal fans, can easily buy your favorite Mi products. Today we are proud to present a brand-new pre-order system on Mi.com.”

How to pre-book Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

To pre-book the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, you need to follow these steps:

Go to mi.com

Hover over Redmi Phones and click on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

At the right side, you will find a pre-order button, click on it.

Then, select the storage and color variant that you want.

Click on pre-order.

Select your address and then you will be redirected to the payments page and you can pay using wallets, credit / debit card and net banking.

While the pre-order process is very simple, there are some things you need to remember if you want to pre-order the Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Cash on delivery is not available for pre-orders.

You cannot change your address once you have pre-ordered the device.

The device will be shipped in 2-4 weeks and it may take more than a month for you to get the device.

Xiaomi has added some tips you can follow to make sure that you are able to pre-order the device as the stocks are limited.

Log in to your Mi account before the sale starts.

Add your address in your account for faster checkout.

Keep your payment information ready for quick payments.

The pre-order for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will begin at 12PM today and we expect the device to go out of stock soon, as the device will probably be available in limited quantities. If you follow the above-mentioned steps, you will be able to easily pre-book the device.