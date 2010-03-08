Virgin Media to get Film4 HD channel first

Virgin Media has announced that Film4 HD will launch first on its platform – with the cable giant also adding E4 HD to its burgeoning lineup of high definition channels.

With the launch of Freeview HD and satellite giant Sky's focus on high definition channels, Virgin Media appears keen to remind people that it is not being left behind.

The launch of Film4 HD will be a major boon to the platform, with the popular free movies channel making its HD debut in this summer.

Track record

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, said: "Channel 4 has a great track record in delivering innovative and compelling content and we're delighted to bring some of their very best films and most popular programmes to our customers in stunning HD.

"As more and more households become HD-ready, we're lining up content that makes the most of High Definition and are making HD available to all our of customers for no extra fee."

E4 HD and Film4 HD join Virgin Media's other HD channels - C4HD, BBC HD, ESPN HD, FX HD, MTVN HD, National Geographic HD, LIVING HD and the forthcoming Discovery HD and Eurosport HD channels, a total of 11.

Two exclusives

Film4 HD is the second HD channel exclusively available on Virgin Media – joining Living HD. Rival Sky currently offers 37 channels in HD and Freeview HD two, with a third on the way.

Sarah Rose, Head of VoD and Channel Development at, Channel 4, added, "We're really excited to be launching Film4 HD and showcasing some fantastic British films to millions of viewers in High Definition.

"There's a growing appetite for HD and our line up of C4HD, E4HD and, now, Film4HD provides a great choice of HD content for viewers."