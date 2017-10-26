Google Pixel 2 XL camera test: how does it compare to iPhone 8 Plus and Note 8?

The Google Pixel 2 XL is the highest rated camera according to DxO Mark - the industry standard in camera benchmarks - but how does it truly perform in everyday life?

Rather than take the accolade at face value, we wanted to test for ourselves whether Google's new Android flagship could really win out against the iPhone 8 Plus, Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

To make the camera comparison as fair as possible, we shot multiple pictures across a range of scenarios on all five phones. Next, we laid them out on a grid with no indication as to which phone snapped which picture.

We then got two members of the TechRadar team to judge the pictures - first our Photography Editor Phil Hall and secondly our Associate Editor Gerald Lynch.

With Phil representing the professional camera expert and Gerald representing the everyman, our blind test interrogates whether the Google Pixel 2 XL camera is the best out there.

Check out our video above to see exactly what they think, and judge the pictures for yourself with the full grid of images below.

Once you've decided which phone is the one for you in each grid, jump over to the next page where all will be revealed and you can see which smartphone takes the best pictures in the eyes of our expert, our amateur and - of course - yourself.

