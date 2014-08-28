You can buy and download Destiny for Xbox One right now

Destiny is one of the biggest games coming out this year

Microsoft is finally getting a win when it comes to Destiny - sort of.

The company just announced that it will allow users to pre-buy and pre-download Bungie and Activision's Destiny on Xbox One, a feature Microsoft said during Gamescom 2014 would be coming to the console.

Ever since Halo developer Bungie broke off with Microsoft several years ago, the Seattle studio has been playing favorites with Sony, so this may seem initially like a win for the Xbox platform.

That is until you remember that Sony already announced earlier this year that PS4 owners will be able to pre-download Destiny as well, and Microsoft is still eating Sony's seconds.

It's your destiny to buy this game now

To pre-purchased Destiny on Xbox One head to either the Destiny Pre-Order Edition or Destiny Digital Guardian Edition listings in the Xbox store (but not the normal Destiny listing, which directs you to the other two).

Once the game is purchased you can download it by selecting "manage" in the Xbox One store's listings for either version of the game, if it doesn't start automatically.

It will unlock around the world just after midnight in local times on September 9, Destiny's release date, though for countries with multiple time zones the unlock will be aligned with one (sorry, east coasters).

The Pre-Order Edition naturally comes with the game's Vanguard Armory and Emblem pre-order bonuses, while the more expensive Digital Guardian Edition also has other in-game bonuses and a season pass for two upcoming Destiny expansions.

More games will be available for pre-download soon, Microsoft promised, so do a little dance if you really, really hate waiting.