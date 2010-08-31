Xbox Live to cost £12 more per year

Xbox Live to cost £5.99 monthly (up from £4.99) as of November 2010

Xbox Live will cost British gamers £12 extra a year, as of this coming November.

Microsoft is spinning the Xbox Live price increase as a mere £1 extra per month, but hardcore Xbox gamers are sure to respond with dismay at the news.

After all, nobody likes being asked to pay more money for a service that they feel they cannot live without!

Xbox Live price hike

The price increase in Microsoft's Xbox Live subs is both unexpected and unexplained, to date. We will, of course, reach out to Xbox UK for further explanation of the reasoning behind the decision.

"I wanted to let you know that as of November 1, 2010 we are increasing the price of an Xbox LIVE [membership] for some members," Major Nelson announced on his blog this week.

"This price increase only affects Xbox LIVE Members in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom or the United States."

"Since launching Xbox LIVE in 2002 we have continually added more content and entertainment experiences for our members, while keeping the price the same. We're confident that when the new pricing takes effect, an Xbox LIVE Gold membership will continue to offer the best value in the industry," adds Major Nelson.

Microsoft is offering a lock-in 'promotion' to renew your subscription at the current £4.99 per month rate, before the £5.99 per month price hike comes into force in November.

Check out this page on Xbox.com to find out when your Xbox Live subscription expires.

Via MajorNelson.com