WIN! A PlayStation 3, projector and screen

EA Games' smash-hit Command & Conquer title, Red Alert 3, is coming to the PS3. To celebrate the launch of the latest instalment of everyone's favourite cold-war thriller, TechRadar is giving one lucky reader the chance to win a PS3, a digital projector and screen to hook-up and play the game on, and a copy of the game.

Red Alert 3: Ultimate Edition, sees cast members Gemma Atkinson, Jenny McCarthy and George Takei feature in over 60 minutes of live-action footage as they face-off in a three-way struggle for world supremacy. The Allied Forces, with Gemma Atkinson's sexy Lt. Eva McKenna giving the orders, face a new threat from the East, in the shape of the Empire of the Rising Sun, while familiar foes the Soviets, attempt to redeem their once glorious Mother Russia.

Red Alert 3: Ultimate Edition on the PS3 is a must for RTS fans, with a host of new features, content and enhanced graphics, all presented in stunning HD Blu-ray! Additions include 'Girls of RA3' featurette, amazing new water levels and an unparalleled console RTS experience, with controls designed for PS3 gamers, accessible to gamers of all skill levels.

