New Guitar Hero features user-generated content

Activision has finally revealed what it has in store for the next version of its multi-million selling Guitar Hero franchise – a cooperative band experience featuring a full-set of newly designed wireless instruments (a la EA’s Rock Band) combined with a Garageband style in-built music studio, for gamers to create and upload their own band’s tunes to the worldwide

Guitar Hero

community.

Guitar Hero World Tour will feature a slick newly redesigned guitar, a genuine electronic drum kit and a microphone. The Music Studio music creator will let players compose, record, edit and share their own”rock and roll anthems”, along with online Band Career and 8-player “Battle of the Bands.”

Master recordings

Activision’s press release informs us: “Delivering the largest on-disc set list in a music-rhythm game to-date, Guitar Hero World Tour is comprised entirely of master recordings from some of the greatest classic and modern rock bands of all-time including Van Halen, Linkin Park, The Eagles, Sublime and many more.”

TechRadar should have more images of all the new Guitar Hero instruments/peripherals later today, but in the meantime you might want to check out the first video trailer for the game, which gives you a glimpse of the realistic new kit.

Improved drum kit

The Guitar Hero drum kit, in particular, sounds like a major improvement on Rock Band’s offering, featuring three drum pads, two raised cymbals and a bass kick pedal, “the drum controller combines larger and quieter, velocity-sensitive drum heads with soft rubber construction to deliver authentic bounce back and is easy to set up, move, break down and store.”

EA’s Rock Band launches in the UK tomorrow, though many gamers are still unhappy with the rather painful £180 price tag for the full kit and caboodle.