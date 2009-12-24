New 3D gaming conference announced

3D gaming is set to become a major focus for games publishers and developers in 2010, with a new conference announced to focus on business and issues surrounding the emerging tech.

The new US conference is taking place in LA in April and has been set up specifically to explore stereoscopic games, the market for such games and the emerging technologies allowing 3D gaming on PCs and consoles.

Organisers of the US conference 3D Entertainment Summit have announced the plans for the event which is set to run April 21st and 22nd at the Hilton Universal City in LA, with the objective being to "attract the brightest minds in the gaming industry to define the market opportunity for 3D stereoscopic gaming and entertainment".

Next. Big. Thing.

It is being sold as a networking event for those interested in the 'next biggest thing in gaming'.

Bob Dowling, founder of the 3D Entertainment Summit said of the new conference: "It is clear games have driven entertainment for the last many decades. Interactive entertainment is both more challenging and more satisfying.

"The advent of stereoscopic 3D only amplifies the intensity and immersion in the actual experience.

"When stereoscopic 3D is in the consumer's home through 3D enabled television the game industry will again take a significant leap forward."

The conference is also calling for speakers. More info over on the official website.

Via Develop