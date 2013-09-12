Sony holding back PS4 inventory in anticipation of launch-time madness

With just a little more than two months left until the PS4 launches on Nov. 15 (Nov. 29 in the U.K. and Australia), Sony's CEO Jack Tretton says PlayStation America is tightening up new console inventory.

Speaking to Fox Business, Tretton stated, "[W]e're holding back some inventory to make sure people will be able to buy one."

The PS4 has seen enormous demand with more than a million pre-orders, but Sony wants to make sure there will be enough next-gen consoles post-launch and into the holiday season.

Tretton noted that "production yields have been phenomenal" so Sony isn't too worried about a shortage, but the crew there is erring on the side of caution due to the console's popularity.

There's no word yet about the inventory plans for the rest of the world, but we'll update the story with information as it comes.

Jack's all for the console war

The Fox interviewer asked Tretton about the declining interest in gaming and spouted off a few low figures, but the chief wasn't too worried and even pointed to the console war with the Xbox One as a positive thing.

Tretton asserted "gaming is healthier than its ever been" and the ongoing competition with Microsoft is fueling the continued interest in games:

"The new machine and the new console war is going to invigorate the industry and this is going to be the biggest launch [for Sony] in history."

Tretton also reiterated that 33 game titles will be available at the end of the year, with 20 (not 15 as was previously reported) launching on Nov. 15, the same day as the PS4.

