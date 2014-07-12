Microsoft reckons next-gen console momentum is shifting to Xbox One

Look out Sony, because the tide has turned in the next-gen console wars! Well, according to one Xbox marketing executive anyway.

Harvey Eagle, the UK marketing boss for Xbox, claims the launch of Microsoft-exclusive Titanfall game in March was a momentum changer for the console, after the PS4 jumped out to an early sales lead.

"The change started to happen when Titanfall was released in March, it's been a hugely successful title and the start of what I believe to be is the momentum shift," he told CVG.

He says the steady improvements over the last 12 months have helped the Xbox One battle back after a disastrous build-up to launch and a hammering from Sony in the battle for hearts and minds.

Cumulative effect

Eagle believes the doing away of the DRM restrictions and the always-on connectivity, the lowering of the cost after launch, the option to buy the console without Kinect and the monthly software updates has the Xbox One on the right track.

"It's the cumulative effect of all those things over a period of time that has seen this momentum shift for us," Eagle added.

"We won't stop listening and responding. If that means we have to change in the future based on what people are asking for, then we're completely committed to doing that."

Of course, it's difficult to back up everything Eagle is saying right now as the PS4 maintains a sales lead and, of course, it's his job to big up the console's growing momentum.

Do you think the Xbox One has turned the corner? Let us know your thoughts below.