England vs Kosovo live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 qualifier football from anywhere

It's a good time to be an England football supporter (spare a thought for cricket fans for a moment) with Kane and co scoring goals for fun in their Euro 2020 qualifiers so far. Next up are footballing minnows Kosovo and we're delighted that coverage is on free-to-air TV in the UK - although you'll need to keep scrolling to see how to live stream England vs Kosovo wherever you are in the world.

Gareth Southgate's England come into the game still with a lot of goodwill from fans who remember last year's World Cup campaign fondly. Since then, they've put 14 goals past the Czech Republic, Montenegro and Bulgaria in qualifying, but were beaten easily by the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League.

England vs Kosovo – where and when England's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Kosovo is being held at the modern 32,505 capacity St Mary's Stadium - usual home to Southampton FC on the UK's south coast. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST (which is 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 4.45am Wednesday morning AEST).

Harry Kane will of course lead them from the front following his hat-trick at the weekend and Raheem Stirling has now become England's most dangerous player. West Ham United's young Declan Rice looks set to play a key part in midfield again alongside the more experienced Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley. Expect Jordan Pickford to start in goal, despite his mistakes in Portugal and some fierce competition.

Kosovo have been the surprise package of Group A so far and sit in second place with two wins, two draws and no losses. The biggest upset they've caused was when they came behind on Saturday to beat Czech Republic 2-1. Bear in mind that this team was only formed less than 10 years ago and sit outside FIFA's top 100 in the rankings. They have three players that England fans may recognise from the Championship, as well as Lazio midfielder Valon Berisha.

So can England come up with the goals they need to claim an expected fourth win on the trot? Or can Kosovo come up with a surprise result? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of England vs Kosovo Euro 2020 qualifying football wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream England vs Kosovo from outside your country

If you're in the UK, US or Australia today, then your viewing options are set out in simple black-and-white below.

But it's not so straightforward if you try and watch the game from abroad, as you'll likely be faced with a very unhelpful geo-block.

As long as it complies with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs, you can always use a VPN to get around the block. A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. So for example, UK residents can watch the ITV coverage from abroad as if they were back at home. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee). is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and take advantage of the 30 day money back guarantee and three month FREE when you sign up for an annual plan.

How to stream the England game live in the UK

Great news! Unlike the Nations League, England's Euro 2020 qualifiers will all be shown on free-to-air TV and ITV has bagged the exclusive rights. Kick-off is at 7.45pm and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices. Not in the UK today and want to get the UK broadcast? Then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

Live stream England vs Kosovo in the US for FREE

Subscription service ESPN+ has got the coverage of England vs Kosovo live - kick-off is at 2.45pm ET and 11.45am PT. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You can sign up for ESPN+ by following this link. Again, you're looking at needing a VPN service if you're outside the US today but still want to catch the ESPN action as if you were back in the US.

How to live stream England vs Kosovo in Australia