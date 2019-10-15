Denmark Open 2019 live streaming: how to watch the badminton championships from anywhere

Six whole days of top class shuttlecock smashing action has arrived with the 2019 Denmark Open. And you can watch all the drama from the badminton championships unfold as it happens - no matter where you are in the world - by reading TechRadar's Denmark Open live streaming guide here.

One of the sport's most prestigious tournament's, the Denmark Open is also one of badminton's most lucrative with a prize pot this year of $775,000. Taking place in Odense and held since 1935, the competition takes its place on the Badminton World Federation World Tour as a Super 750 tournament.

Denmark Open 2019 - where and when The 25th Badminton World Championships is held at the Odense Sports Park in Odense, Denmark This year's event runs from October 15 to 20 with the finals held on Sunday from 12pm local time.

Last year saw Japan's Kento Momota take the men's singles title while China's Tzu Ying Tai took the title for the women's championship.

Momota heads to Odense as the top seed for this year's event, with Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen ranked second seen by many as the tournament favourite following his victory at the Yonex Chinese Taipei Open last month.

Japan's Akana Yamaguchi comes into the tournament as the top seeded women's player, despite crashing of the recent World Championships in Basel in the first round. The eventual winner in Switzerland was the number two ranked P.V. Sindhu of India, who will be looking to shake off her indifferent form since winning the title following early exits at the China Open and Korea Open last month.

Don't miss any of the crucial Denmark Open badminton action, by following our live stream guide below.

Live streaming Denmark Open 2019 badminton for FREE

This year, many of the games will be available to watch via the BadmintonWorld.TV YouTube channel as they're happening. There will also be catch-up and delayed streaming games shown on the channel – all for FREE.

That means you can catch games via the YouTube app on smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, consoles and more.

The content is restricted in some countries however (including in the US), so if you happen to be travelling at the time and still want to keep up with a badminton live stream on YouTube then you'll need a VPN.

Downloading and installing a VPN - or Virtual Private Network- allows you to effectively change the location of your laptop, phone, tablet or TV streamer back to a server in your own country. Thus avoiding geo-blocks while abroad. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and downright simplicity to use. So for the best VPN, you can't really go wrong. ExpressVPN also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, in case you want to try before you commit for good. Or, go all out with a one-year contract and claim 49% off the normal price and an extra three months FREE. And if you're umm-ing and ah-ing about getting a VPN simply to get the ideal live stream, you'll be pleased to know that they have loads of other uses, too. For starters, the encrypted tunnels they use give you an excellent extra layer of security for your online life. And loads of people use them for accessing foreign Netflix catalogues and overseas sporting events.

How to live stream badminton in the UK for FREE

The great news for fans of the sport in the UK is that they'll be able to watch unrestricted coverage of the tournament via the official BWF YouTube channel, BadmintonWorld.TV which will be live streaming all the key action from Odense for FREE.

Outside the UK this week? Live coverage of the tournament from the BWF YouTube channel is restricted in some territories due to broadcast rights issues. Fear not though, as you can follow our instructions to use a VPN and watch as if you were back in blighty. So that means there's no need to miss out on the action as you won't be stopped by geo-blocking.

Streaming the 2019 Denmark Open live in India

Action from the Denmark Open will be aired live in India via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. That means you can live stream the action via a short-term subscription to the Hotstar website.

How to live stream 2019 Badminton World Championships in the US for FREE

Unlike the UK, live coverage from the BWF's YouTube channel won't be available to viewers in the States. It's not all bad news, however, as the Olympic Channel website will be showing live action from the tournament from the quarter-final stages onwards which will be available to viewers across the USA.

Want to watch on your mobile? Then there's an Olympic Channel app for Andoird and iOS, too.