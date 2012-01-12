OnLive streamed gaming to come preloaded on Google TVs

It's probably best to stick to one screen at a time, though

Google has announced that the cloud gaming service OnLive will be installed on its Google TV platform.

The OnLive platform lets users play full console titles via the cloud on a subscription basis, rather than requiring a download or physical media.

All that Google TV owners will need to start gaming is a Universal OnLive Wireless Controller which looks like a console control pad and costs just £39.99 from the OnLive website.

The complete service won't be available straight away, but Google TV users can explore the "viewer" which allows them to watch and use OnLive social features.

Vizio games

Vizio is showcasing the first TVs with the playable OnLive service built in at CES 2012 and will be the first manufacturer to feature the service in its Google TV products.

The service also allows players to try before they buy – spending up to 30 minutes playing almost any of OnLive's 200 games before having to subscribe.

It has already landed on tablets and even the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play.

With the addition of Google TV, the OnLive service is becoming an even more attractive prospect as users enjoy the benefits of being able to start a game on one device and pick it up later on another – choosing from big name games like LA Noire and Batman: Arkham Asylum.

And OnLive doesn't just deal in games – Tech Radar has just tested OnLive Desktop which gives iPad users a full Windows desktop via its cloud service.