Clusterbit aims to bring £600 supercomputer to your desk

A Canadian startup is looking to bring supercomputer and data centre technologies to the masses thanks to a new Kickstarter project called Rockhopper.

Dubbed the world's smallest data center, the Mach IV Rockhopper combines up to eight credit card size servers into a relatively tiny box with its own backplane and up to 64-cores, and powered by a single power adaptor.

Each node handles one DDR3 SODIMM (up to 8GB of RAMM), a microSD controller and one 2.5-inch SATA storage device (hot swappable).

The startup used an AllWinner UltraOcta A80 processor, one that packs four Cortex-A7 and four Cortex-A15 cores with a 64-core PowerVR G5230 Rogue GPU.

The early bird version of the Mach IV currently stands at CA$1098 with including shipping ($1000, AU$1077, £621). They're looking to collect nearly half a million Canadian dollars which is a tall order given that, with 13 days to go, they've only managed to collect a fraction of that.

This is not the first super computer project on Kickstarter. Back in 2012, Adapteva managed to ship its Parallella product, a 16-core model, with a 64-core version scheuled to launch.