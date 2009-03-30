IBM on defensive over 'open' cloud strategy

IBM's plan to launch an 'open' cloud computing strategy appears to have been hamstrung by major withdrawals and doubts about the transparency of the plan.

Microsoft's exit from the industry-wide strategy talks came with a blog post from the company's Director of Product Management Steve Martin saying "it appears to us that one company, or just a few companies, would prefer to control the evolution of cloud computing, as opposed to reaching a consensus across key stakeholders through an 'open' process."

With Google pulling out after originally joining, Amazon deciding not to be involved and the Cloud Computing Interoperability Forum (CCIF) also withdrawing its support, the whole things is beginning to look shaky, despite the likes of CISCO and Sun's involvement.

Rallying cry

"The aim was for this (Manifesto) to serve as a rallying cry to the industry to get focused around the importance of the cloud environment being open," Karla Norsworthy IBM's vice president of Software Standards explained to BBC News.

"We are pleased about the number of vendors who have signed up. As regards Microsoft, we are still hopeful about working together on giving customers the flexibility they have come to expect from technology that is open."

Nobody is doubting the power of cloud computing going forward, but with perhaps the key two players, in Google and Microsoft, withdrawing from IBM's scheme, it remains to be seen if the strategy still has legs.

Via BBC