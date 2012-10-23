Refreshed Mac minis debut at Apple event

Apple kept the announcements rolling Tuesday as it harkened a revamped version of its Mac mini computer...make that two revamped versions.

Accompanying what we hope to hear is news of the iPad mini, the Cupertino company revealed Mac minis with more storage and more powerful processors.

The premium Mac mini is loaded with a 2.3GHz quad-core i7 processor, while the basic unit is topped with a dual-core 2.5GHz.

Apple has also announced a premium 2.3GHz quad-core i7 Mac mini with two 1TB drives that runs OS X server.

Apple is pricing the more powerful of the two mini units at $US799/£679/AUD$899, and packing it with 4GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive and OSX Mountain Lion.

The dual-core mini comes in at 4GB of RAM with a 500GB hard drive and is priced at $US599/£499/AUD$699.

For anyone eyeing off the new Mac mini as a replacement for an ageing server, Apple's got a special version that matches the specs of the premium version, with an extra 1TB hard drive for $US999/£849/AUD$1,099.

Both will start shipping today. Oh, and Apple exec Phil Schiller was sure to point out they are eco-friendly.

Via The Verge